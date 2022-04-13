United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.41

Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.41 and traded as high as $24.23. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $23.40, with a volume of 13,212,595 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average of $16.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 13,896.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 21,266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 690.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

