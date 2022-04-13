ZCL Composites (TSE:ZCL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

ZCL Composites Inc. (TSE:ZCL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.00. ZCL Composites shares last traded at C$10.00, with a volume of 53,615 shares.
The stock has a market cap of C$305.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.00.
About ZCL Composites (TSE:ZCL)
Read More
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
Receive News & Ratings for ZCL Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZCL Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.