ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.87. ARC Document Solutions shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 79,705 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on ARC. StockNews.com began coverage on ARC Document Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on ARC Document Solutions from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $162.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49.

ARC Document Solutions ( NYSE:ARC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $69.25 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.