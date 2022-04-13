Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.11

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.11 and traded as high as $22.27. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $22.15, with a volume of 112,329 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.642 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th.

Imperial Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.

