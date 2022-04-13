Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Exxon Mobil Co. Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.71 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on XOM. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.35.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $85.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $362.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.17. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 5,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Puzo Michael J grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 41,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

