Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.45. Mesabi Trust shares last traded at $27.05, with a volume of 84,784 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mesabi Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The firm has a market cap of $354.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.43.
About Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)
Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.
