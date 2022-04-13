Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.45. Mesabi Trust shares last traded at $27.05, with a volume of 84,784 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mesabi Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $354.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSB. Valueworks LLC grew its position in Mesabi Trust by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 512,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,531,000 after acquiring an additional 328,061 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,129,746 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,268,000 after buying an additional 158,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,224 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after buying an additional 83,982 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,458,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the fourth quarter worth $824,000. Institutional investors own 29.85% of the company’s stock.

About Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

