Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.84. Financial Institutions shares last traded at $29.03, with a volume of 38,011 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $450.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 36.29% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $52.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 1,683.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 396.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Financial Institutions by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Financial Institutions by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

