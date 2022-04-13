VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Short Interest Down 78.4% in March

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decline of 78.4% from the March 15th total of 107,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,543,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VNUE opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. VNUE has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

About VNUE

VNUE, Inc operates as a live entertainment music technology company. It offers a suite of products and services that monetize and monitor music for artists, labels, performing rights organizations, publishers, writers, radio stations, venues, restaurants, and bars, as well as other stakeholders in music.

