Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Short Interest Up 517.7% in March

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,800 shares, a growth of 517.7% from the March 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of WEG stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41. WEG has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $7.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0049 per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

WEG SA engages in the production and trade of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits and industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, utility vehicles and locomotives, and urban and sea transportation.

