Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Short Interest Up 517.7% in March

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZYGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,800 shares, a growth of 517.7% from the March 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of WEG stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41. WEG has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $7.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0049 per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

About WEG (Get Rating)

WEG SA engages in the production and trade of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits and industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, utility vehicles and locomotives, and urban and sea transportation.

