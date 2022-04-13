Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HWC. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.75.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $39.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.49.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $318.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

