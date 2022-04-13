Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Short Interest Update

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 86.8% from the March 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

YAMCY stock opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. Yamaha has a fifty-two week low of $40.66 and a fifty-two week high of $69.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.28.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Yamaha from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Yamaha Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of musical instruments, audio equipment and electronic components. It operates through the following segments: Musical Instruments, Audio Equipment, and Others. The Musical Instruments segment provides piano, strings, percussion, wind, and electronic musical instruments.

