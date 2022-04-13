Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Short Interest Update

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
ZIJMY stock opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. Zijin Mining Group has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $33.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.41.
Zijin Mining Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
