Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Short Interest Update

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

ZIJMY stock opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. Zijin Mining Group has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $33.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.41.

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in prospecting, exploration, and mining mineral resources in Mainland China. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, tungsten, lead, and iron ore concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, etc., as well as molybdenum, cobalt, tin, coal, platinum, and palladium.

