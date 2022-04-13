Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Matador Resources Cut by Analyst (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.54.

MTDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.82.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $56.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.48. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $58.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 4.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $566.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,229 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, THRC Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

