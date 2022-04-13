Analysts Anticipate Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRKGet Rating) to post sales of $33.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.19 million. Scholar Rock reported sales of $4.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 604.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year sales of $33.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.19 million to $33.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 64.57% and a negative net margin of 700.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.81) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRRK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

SRRK opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $363.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.24. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,011,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,385,000 after purchasing an additional 204,454 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,582,000 after purchasing an additional 19,049 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,276,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,150,000 after purchasing an additional 708,831 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

