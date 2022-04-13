Head to Head Comparison: INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) versus Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI)

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) and Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colliers International Group has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

58.3% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Colliers International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Colliers International Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

INDUS Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Colliers International Group pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. INDUS Realty Trust pays out 52.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Colliers International Group pays out -3.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Colliers International Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and Colliers International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INDUS Realty Trust 33.41% 5.59% 3.10% Colliers International Group -9.55% -69.42% -11.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for INDUS Realty Trust and Colliers International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INDUS Realty Trust 0 1 5 0 2.83 Colliers International Group 0 1 6 1 3.00

INDUS Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $81.17, indicating a potential upside of 12.39%. Colliers International Group has a consensus price target of $173.13, indicating a potential upside of 40.32%. Given Colliers International Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Colliers International Group is more favorable than INDUS Realty Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and Colliers International Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INDUS Realty Trust $42.34 million 17.37 $14.14 million $1.21 59.69 Colliers International Group $4.09 billion 1.30 -$390.34 million ($9.10) -13.56

INDUS Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Colliers International Group. Colliers International Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than INDUS Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc. provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services. The company provides outsourcing and advisory services, such as corporate and workplace solutions; valuation and advisory services; workplace strategy services; loan servicing; property marketing; research services; and engineering design services for property and building, infrastructure, transportation, environmental and telecommunications end-markets. It also offers property management services comprising building operations and maintenance, facilities management, lease administration, property accounting and financial reporting, contract management and, construction management; and project management services, which include bid document review, construction monitoring and delivery management, contract administration and integrated cost control, development management, facility and engineering functionality, milestone and performance monitoring, quality assurance, risk management and strategic project consulting. In addition, the company provides investment management services that consists of asset management advisory and administration, transaction, and incentive services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

