DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DBVT has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Societe Generale downgraded DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on DBV Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.08.

DBVT stock opened at $1.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46. DBV Technologies has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $160.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.20.

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 million. Research analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in DBV Technologies by 647.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DBV Technologies by 2,539.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 589,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 567,579 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in DBV Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. 32.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

