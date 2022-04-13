CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock opened at $7.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.53. CIM Commercial Trust has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $12.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77.

CIM Commercial Trust ( NASDAQ:CMCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CIM Commercial Trust will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

