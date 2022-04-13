CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.
Shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock opened at $7.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.53. CIM Commercial Trust has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $12.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.
CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.
