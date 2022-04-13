StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREG opened at $5.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88. Smart Powerr has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $10.62.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart Powerr stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Smart Powerr at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the recycling energy business in China. The company designs, finances, constructs, installs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. It provides waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the Blast Furnace Top Gas Recovery Turbine Unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generate electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

