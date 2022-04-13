Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cavco Industries, Inc. designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments, marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes and Chariot Eagle. The Company is also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins, and systems-built commercial structures. Cavco Industries is focused on building quality, energy efficient homes for the modern day home buyer. Green building involves the creation of an energy efficient envelope including higher utilization of renewable materials. These homes provide environmentally-friendly maintenance requirements, high indoor air quality, specially designed ventilation systems, best use of space, and passive solar orientation. “

CVCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $230.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03. Cavco Industries has a twelve month low of $196.46 and a twelve month high of $327.24.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $2.30. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $431.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cavco Industries will post 17.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVCO. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

