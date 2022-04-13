China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of CHNR stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90. China Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.88.

Get China Natural Resources alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Natural Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of China Natural Resources worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.