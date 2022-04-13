The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $240.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. China Renaissance Securities increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $252.28.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $130.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.92. Baidu has a 52 week low of $102.18 and a 52 week high of $222.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 5.4% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 134.8% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after purchasing an additional 93,158 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Baidu by 480.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.