ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of AEY stock opened at $1.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $2.91.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.69 million during the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 87.68%.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
