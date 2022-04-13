Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc., is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arbe Robotics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of ARBE opened at $7.60 on Monday. Arbe Robotics has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $17.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics during the 4th quarter worth about $13,020,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,192,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,621,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. Institutional investors own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides 4D imaging radar solutions in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that addresses the core issues that have caused the autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

