Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Alimera Sciences stock opened at $6.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $13.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $1,137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences (Get Rating)

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.