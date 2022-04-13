StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of AAME opened at $3.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.96 million, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30. Atlantic American has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.73 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 2.15%.

In other Atlantic American news, insider Harriett J. Robinson purchased 1,363,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,455,236.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

