Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ally Financial Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a research note issued on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.54.

ALLY stock opened at $42.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $139,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Ally Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in Ally Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 10,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Ally Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

