Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.71) Per Share

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carvana in a research report issued on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.71) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Carvana from $355.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $100.78 on Monday. Carvana has a twelve month low of $97.70 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.01. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.99 and a beta of 2.30.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Carvana by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 25,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

