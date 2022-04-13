Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $75.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.83. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $73.31 and a 12 month high of $124.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.15%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,202,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,663,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,065,000 after acquiring an additional 345,463 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,124,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,864,000 after acquiring an additional 574,248 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,510,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,194,000 after acquiring an additional 29,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,469,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,833,000 after acquiring an additional 302,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

