Brokerages Expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $169.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) to report $169.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Everi’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $158.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $175.48 million. Everi posted sales of $139.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year sales of $730.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $712.50 million to $745.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $781.24 million, with estimates ranging from $763.80 million to $813.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $180.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.49 million. Everi had a return on equity of 144.70% and a net margin of 23.16%. Everi’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

EVRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Everi in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

EVRI opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 2.64. Everi has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $26.61.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

