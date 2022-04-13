StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
UUU opened at $3.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73. Universal Security Instruments has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $9.55.
