LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of LIQT opened at $1.98 on Monday. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $8.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78.

LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.

