BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BIOL. Maxim Group assumed coverage on BIOLASE in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BIOLASE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $48.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 62.78% and a negative net margin of 41.23%. The business had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BIOLASE will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIOL. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BIOLASE during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in BIOLASE during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in BIOLASE during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in BIOLASE during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BIOLASE during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

