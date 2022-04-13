Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Horizon Global stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.49. Horizon Global has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $10.14.

In related news, Director John Frederick Barrett bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $90,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Kennedy bought 11,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $58,282.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 55,179 shares of company stock worth $274,648. 22.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Global by 873.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 18,329 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 71.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 19,644 shares during the period. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

