Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of DLNG stock opened at $3.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.09 million, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.71. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 38.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLNG. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares during the last quarter. 7.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

