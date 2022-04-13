Genmab A/S Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Genmab A/S in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial analyst A. Goonewardene expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $402.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.16 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GMAB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $480.86.

Shares of GMAB opened at $36.53 on Monday. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.10. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Genmab A/S by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,209,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,844,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,088,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,452,000 after purchasing an additional 222,776 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,074,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,503,000 after purchasing an additional 175,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 623,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,240,000 after purchasing an additional 38,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

