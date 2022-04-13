Zacks: Brokerages Expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $460.31 Million

Brokerages predict that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) will post sales of $460.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $467.50 million and the lowest is $448.26 million. CDK Global reported sales of $433.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 60.45% and a return on equity of 66.55%. The company had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

CDK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barrington Research cut shares of CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDK Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 0.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK Global stock opened at $54.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.77. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.20.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

