$305.97 Million in Sales Expected for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) to report sales of $305.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $311.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $299.30 million. SPX posted sales of $398.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. SPX had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. SPX’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in SPX by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in SPX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPX by 9.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in SPX by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $45.33 on Wednesday. SPX has a one year low of $45.18 and a one year high of $68.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

