Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Lockheed Martin Co. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lockheed Martin in a report issued on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $6.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q4 2022 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.38 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LMT. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Argus increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.09.

NYSE LMT opened at $467.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.79. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $427.60 and a 200 day moving average of $379.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 965.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.9% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.