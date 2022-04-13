ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKX) Stock Price Down 0.4%

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.89 and last traded at $16.94. 157,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 233,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.01.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF by 1,544.6% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF by 3,246.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 21,978 shares in the last quarter.

