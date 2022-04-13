China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Up 1,933.5% in March

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a growth of 1,933.5% from the March 15th total of 250,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 38.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 254,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 1.42% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SXTC opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.20.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. It offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

