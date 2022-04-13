Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Trading 2.3% Higher

Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) traded up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.54. 243,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 433,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Bowlero in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04.

Bowlero ( NYSE:BOWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bowlero Corp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Bowlero during the fourth quarter worth about $91,112,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bowlero during the fourth quarter worth about $23,177,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Bowlero during the fourth quarter worth about $22,921,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Bowlero during the fourth quarter worth about $19,423,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Bowlero during the fourth quarter worth about $13,530,000.

About Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL)

Isos Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Bowlero Corp.

