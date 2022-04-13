Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Trading 2.3% Higher

Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) traded up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.54. 243,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 433,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.
Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Bowlero in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Bowlero during the fourth quarter worth about $91,112,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bowlero during the fourth quarter worth about $23,177,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Bowlero during the fourth quarter worth about $22,921,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Bowlero during the fourth quarter worth about $19,423,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Bowlero during the fourth quarter worth about $13,530,000.
About Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL)
Isos Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Bowlero Corp.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bowlero (BOWL)
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.