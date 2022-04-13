Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, a decline of 75.4% from the March 15th total of 469,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 486,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLVO. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 1,256.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 446,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 413,669 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 177.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 574,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 367,629 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the third quarter worth $733,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 17.1% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 57,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000.

SLVO stock opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18.

