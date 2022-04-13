German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $37.40. German American Bancorp shares last traded at $36.65, with a volume of 34,598 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on GABC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of German American Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.24.

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.70 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 36.61% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.93%.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 8,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $295,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,175 shares of company stock valued at $302,451. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 43.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.