NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) Shares Down 5.7%

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.45. 499,598 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 879,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXTP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextPlay Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of NextPlay Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NextPlay Technologies ( NASDAQ:NXTP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). NextPlay Technologies had a negative net margin of 566.50% and a negative return on equity of 71.24%. The business had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million. Analysts forecast that NextPlay Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in NextPlay Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextPlay Technologies by 30.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 34,621 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in NextPlay Technologies by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 37,687 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextPlay Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of NextPlay Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

NextPlay Technologies Company Profile

NextPlay Technologies, Inc, a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations. The company is based in Sunrise, Florida.

