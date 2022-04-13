Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Short Interest Down 78.9% in March

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the March 15th total of 7,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 73,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the period. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sarissa Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.85.
Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.
