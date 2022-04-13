Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Friedman Industries stock opened at $8.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $57.32 million, a PE ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.77. Friedman Industries has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $15.63.
Friedman Industries Company Profile
