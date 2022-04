StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

CMT stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.68. Core Molding Technologies has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $87.68 million, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 2.14.

About Core Molding Technologies (Get Rating)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

