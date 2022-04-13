StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
CMT stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.68. Core Molding Technologies has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $87.68 million, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 2.14.
About Core Molding Technologies (Get Rating)
