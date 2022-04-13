StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Ashford stock opened at $16.31 on Monday. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $49.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.32.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

