Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.02 Million

Brokerages predict that Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) will announce $6.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Phunware’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.04 million. Phunware posted sales of $1.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 264.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phunware will report full-year sales of $25.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $27.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $33.34 million, with estimates ranging from $32.02 million to $34.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Phunware.

Get Phunware alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Phunware from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Phunware from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Phunware stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.22. 5,897,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,265,109. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78. Phunware has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The company has a market cap of $215.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 12.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Phunware by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Phunware by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 116,646 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Phunware during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phunware during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Phunware during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Phunware Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phunware (PHUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.