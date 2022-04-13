Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 2,750 by Royal Bank of Canada

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 2,750 ($35.84) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,375 ($30.95) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,700 ($35.18) price target on Shell in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($26.56) to GBX 2,551 ($33.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,600 ($33.88) price target on Shell in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($33.24) price target on Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,616.33 ($34.09).

Shell stock opened at GBX 2,165.50 ($28.22) on Monday. Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($23.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,177 ($28.37). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,017.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £163.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.01.

In other news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.58), for a total value of £3,876,000 ($5,050,820.95).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

